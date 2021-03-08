Megan Thee Stallion features in Calvin Klein Spring 2021 campaign

Grammy Awards-nominee Megan Thee Stallion is bringing more heat this spring as she stars as the face of the Calvin Klein (CK) Spring 2021 collection.

In her latest interview with Vogue, Megan revealed how she’s been a fan of CK ever since she was a teen.

“For the longest! Ever since I started wearing bras. I really liked that swag in the early ’90s, when I would see the old campaigns for the jeans or the Calvin Klein underwear and bras. When I grew up, I was like, ‘one day, I want to [model for Calvin Klein] – I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but I want to do it.’ In high school, I would definitely wear my pants a little low sometimes, so that people could see my Calvin Klein underwear. And to be a part of it now as Megan Thee Stallion, I'm like, wow, things really come full circle. I told myself I’d be on a Calvin Klein billboard and that actually happened. I’m so grateful,” she said.

The Savage hitmaker known for Hot Girl Summer, has bigger plans for spring and encouraged women to unleash the Hot Girl Spring in them by investing in swimsuits.

“It’s starting to get hot outside [here in Los Angeles], so in the spring I just really want to see everybody starting to get into their swimsuits. Springtime reminds me of pastel colours, and it reminds me of popsicles. In the spring, I’m always trying to figure out how I can make my nails or outfit match a popsicle or something that I can get from an ice cream truck,” she added.