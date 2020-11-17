Megan Thee Stallion graces the cover of GQ Men Of The Year edition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Celebrated as “The Rapper Of The Year”, Megan Thee Stallion has made the cover of GQ Magazine's Men Of The Year edition. For the 25th Annual MOTY issue, Hot Girl Meg was styled by Eric Mcneal. Celebrity photographer, Adrienne Raquel, captured Meg wearing Bulgari. For the inside pages, she rocked a black Rick Owens high slit number, and a white, figure-hugging dress by LaQuan Smith. Our favourite look has to be the black and white catsuit by Moncler Richard Quinn. Megan Thee Stallion wearing Moncler Richard Quinn. Picture: Adrienne Raquel. In an interview with Allion P. Davis, the Savage hitmaker opened up about the night she got shot by Tory Lanez. She said on the night of the shooting, she thought about getting out of the car to request for a different ride. Unfortunately, her phone died, and everyone told her to get back in the car and so she did, although there was an argument brewing, which led to Lanez shooting her on the foot.

A few months later, Meg finally outed Lanez as her assailant but many didn’t believe her.

She then posted a picture of her injured feet (now deleted) as proof that she was indeed shot and tweeted: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life, and I'm real-life hurt and traumatized.”

Stepping on necks in a Rick Owens dress. Picture: Adrienne Raquel.

And that’s not the only trauma she’s been dealing with. In March 2019, she lost her mother, Holly Thomas, who died of a brain tumour.

Reminiscing about her late mother, Meg said she doesn’t come from a rich family but her mother made her feel like she had everything she needed although she couldn’t get all that she wanted.

In other news, Megan is dropping a new collection with Fashion Nova.