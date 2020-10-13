Megan Thee Stallion parts ways with stylist

American rapper, Megan The Stallion is parting ways with her stylist, EJ King.

King, who has previously worked as an extra on movie sets, including 2006’s "Dreamgirls", has been with Stallion since 2019. They started working together after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, asking to style her.

He’s styled her for all her major music videos, photo shoots, performances and industry events. He’s also walked alongside Stallion on many red carpets and designed looks for her tours.

In an Instagram video, King said he wanted to focus on his brand and start a clothing line.

He said: I don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable. When you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you’re your own person and sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed.”