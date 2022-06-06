Meghan Markle serves opulence in Dior Couture at the Jubilee

June started on a high note with England’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrating 70 years of being in reign. While the royal family made appearances for the Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle missed the final weekend of the big event.

A Platinum Jubilee is a celebration held by monarchs to commemorate a 70th anniversary. The last one was the Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand which was commemorated in 2016. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex did not attend the Platinum Pageant celebration at Buckingham Palace and Saturday’s events because it clashed with their daughter’s first birthday. Instead, they celebrated Lilibet "Lili" Diana’s birthday in private. However, they made sure to attend two of the essential Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the week, the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday and the National Service of Thanksgiving honouring the monarch at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Meghan attending Trooping The Colour today, she is seen with Savannah and Isla Phillips and Lena Tindall🤍 pic.twitter.com/t2mO6sREP4 — mxghanmarkle (@mxghanmarkle) June 2, 2022 The Duchess of Sussex wore a navy dress for the Trooping the Colour parade, where she was spotted with her nieces and nephews during the ceremony. She re-purposed her navy Roland Mouret 'Barwick' dress that she wore on the eve of her wedding day, in 2018. She wore it with a Stephan Jones 'Granville' Sinamay Boater hat with Grosgrain Ribbon. As elegant as that look was, it was Friday’s outfit that took all the shine.

She stole the eyes of many when she appeared with her husband in a pale lilac coat dress. She donned a coat, woolen skirt, and silk shirt from the Dior Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, paired with matching gloves and heels. She completed her look with a floppy Stephen Jones hat and diamond stud earrings. The Duchess of Sussex in Dior. Picture: Instagram/@dior. While the hate against her from the likes of Nick Adams and Piers Morgan hasn’t stopped, the Duchess of Sussex is still the moment and received lots of praises from social media users who admire her style.

“Meghan Markle is serving it to them hot, hot with this crisp, sophisticated, and elegant number. Haters can’t even hate,” commented @Innanoshe. Instagram user @finny_kate said: “The country's press used every opportunity to sling mud at this woman, & she still showed up & DAZZLED. In what must feel like a pressure cooker for her, Meghan was more at ease than some who the media regularly uplifts. Poise, elegance & grace personified, The Duchess of Sussex.” Prince Harry and Markle live in California with their two children. They left the Royal house in 2020 after making shocking revelations about alleged abuse from the Royals.