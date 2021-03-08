Meghan on being compared to Kate: ’They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family’

“I regret believing them when they said I would be protected,” were Meghan Markle’s words during the revealing and much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. When Markle heard about the piece that the British press ran about her making Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cry, she knew that she was not being protected by the royal family. "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," she said. Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein Even though the institution knew that the story wasn’t true, that it was in fact Kate who made Markle cry, they didn’t do anything to change it. She referred to that incident as "the beginning of a real character assassination."

Since the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship, she’s been compared to her sister-in-law Kate.

Winfrey touched on this during her explosive interview.

She made reference to how the media compared how she cradled her pregnant belly when she was expecting her first child, Archie, in comparison to how Kate had showed off her baby bump.

The Daily Mail ran a story along with pictures of Meghan holding her baby bump saying, "Personally, I find the cradling a bit like those signs in the back of cars: Baby on Board. Virtue signaling, as though the rest of us barren harridans deserve to burn alive in our cars."

While in the past, when talking about about how Kate held her bump they said "Bumping along nicely! The Duchess was seen placing a protective hand on her tummy as she exited the event."

“That’s a loaded pieces of toast,” was Meghan’s response when Oprah made mention of the ridiculous manner in which her craving for avocado was referred to in the media compared to that of Kate’s.

The Express ran a headline saying, “The pregnant Duchess of Sussex and so-called ’avocado on toast whisperer’ is wolfing down a fruit linked to water shortages, illegal deforestation and all round general environmental devastation” while the very same newspaper said, “Kate’s morning sickness cure? Prince William gifted with an avocado for pregnant Duchess.”

During the interview Meghan revealed that no one told her how things needed to be done, which included how to dress.

The media always somehow made reference to the fact the Markle wasn’t complying to the rules of royal dress code.

When she joined the Queen at an official engagement, the Mirror wrote this about her fashion “mistake”, “The Queen's aides had told [Meghan] she would be wearing a green hat as a mark of respect to those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Queen is said to have been 'baffled' when Meghan turned up without a hat as she didn't realise she was supposed to wear one too.

A senior aide said: “I don't think the Duchess fully understood. This was not a request. Those are for others to make, not the Queen.' The Queen's staff are said to have noted the Duchess's mistake or 'lack of deference.'"

Yet when Kate Middleton makes a fashion faux pas, the Mirror managed to find a positive way to reported on it: “It is a fashion conundrum not many of us will ever face, but what exactly does one wear for tea with the Queen?

“The Duchess of Cambridge met this challenge head on yesterday by co-ordinating her outfit with the Queen’s powder blue ensemble...

“The Queen, on her first ­official event to mark her Diamond Jubilee, was dressed in a pastel hat and two-piece coat dress with military-style rows of gold buttons designed by Angela Kelly.

“Looking relaxed and elegant, her outfit was perfect for what looked like a fun official engagement with the girls.”