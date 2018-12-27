Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP PhotoFrank Augstein)

On Christmas morning the "royal fab four" joined the rest of the royal family to attend the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right. (AP PhotoFrank Augstein)

But all eyes were on the two duchesses, Kate and Meghan who made a rare public appearance alongside their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince Williams.

Royal fashion watchers had a keen eye on what they wore on the day.

Each with their own sense of style, it was interesting to see how similar they looked on Christmas morning. Despite their alleged feud, the sister-in-law looked more like BBFs than enemies.