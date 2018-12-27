On Christmas morning the "royal fab four" joined the rest of the royal family to attend the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
But all eyes were on the two duchesses, Kate and Meghan who made a rare public appearance alongside their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince Williams.
Royal fashion watchers had a keen eye on what they wore on the day.
Each with their own sense of style, it was interesting to see how similar they looked on Christmas morning. Despite their alleged feud, the sister-in-law looked more like BBFs than enemies.
Both opted for monochrome shades and simple yet elegant styles.
Kate wore a deep red 1940's inspired coat with velvet details on the sleeves, collar, and pockets. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorised the look with leather maroon gloves, a matching burgundy coloured pillbox hat and a small leather clutch.
Meghan stuck to her signature black and navy tones. She wore a double-breasted coat, leaving it unbuttoned to show off her baby in a flowing body-hugging over-the-knee dress. Both the coat and dress are from Victoria Beckham's fashion label. The soon-to-be mom accessorised this simple look with black knee-high boots and a feathered hat.