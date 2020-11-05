Melania Trump causes a stir for casting her vote in public without wearing a mask
The first lady of the US knows how to dress. From stylish dresses to well-tailored suits, she always looks good.
To cast her vote at the West Palm Beach on November 3, Melania wore a $20 000 (about R318 668) outfit. She looked elegant in a chain print Gucci knee-length white dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin heels and tortoiseshell shades, and completed the look with a Hermes Kelly bag.
However, her outfit was incomplete. Stylish as it was, it lacked the most important accessory – a mask. With most of the world currently facing a second wave of the pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask when in public. But she decided to sit this one out despite having tested positive for Covid-19 early last month.
First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach, Florida, saying she wanted to cast her ballot on Election Day. https://t.co/NvzQCkhxlA pic.twitter.com/FZfgZZoXyz— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 3, 2020
According to Refinery29, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady decided to cast her vote without a mask before she was the only one voting at that time.
“Melania was the only person casting a ballot at the time, and she was joined by her staff and poll workers who were all tested before her arrival,” said Grisham.
Melania had received criticism from social media, and these were some of the responses:
“Of course, we can all afford a $4k dress to wear. How nice for those who don't pay tax to wear such expensive clothes. And no mask a real trooper. Hope she voted for Joe Biden without the big galloot looking over her shoulder,” said Sandy B.
Another Twitter user, Tom Bibic, said: “The utter disdain for others. Wearing a mask isn't about protecting yourself...it is about protecting others from you. She has Coronavirus...and no mask. She doesn't give a rat's a** about anybody but herself.”