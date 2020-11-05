Melania Trump causes a stir for casting her vote in public without wearing a mask

The first lady of the US knows how to dress. From stylish dresses to well-tailored suits, she always looks good.

To cast her vote at the West Palm Beach on November 3, Melania wore a $20 000 (about R318 668) outfit. She looked elegant in a chain print Gucci knee-length white dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin heels and tortoiseshell shades, and completed the look with a Hermes Kelly bag.

However, her outfit was incomplete. Stylish as it was, it lacked the most important accessory – a mask. With most of the world currently facing a second wave of the pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask when in public. But she decided to sit this one out despite having tested positive for Covid-19 early last month.

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach, Florida, saying she wanted to cast her ballot on Election Day. https://t.co/NvzQCkhxlA pic.twitter.com/FZfgZZoXyz — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 3, 2020

According to Refinery29, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady decided to cast her vote without a mask before she was the only one voting at that time.

“Melania was the only person casting a ballot at the time, and she was joined by her staff and poll workers who were all tested before her arrival,” said Grisham.