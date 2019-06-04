U.S. President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump. (Picture: Reuters)

First lady Melania Trump's approach to sartorially honouring her hosts during her visit to the United Kingdom are making headlines for being literal homages to icons of British culture. Trump started off the trip by boarding Air Force One in a Gucci shirtdress whose fabric carried an overtly diplomatic message about the importance of our "special relationship" with the Brits: It included images of Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and even London's famous double-decker buses.

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart for London. (Reuters)

Trump, a former fashion model, clearly understands the power of clothing to communicate a message. As Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan described it, "the first lady sometimes appears to be dressing for a fashion-shoot version of the event - a kind of heightened reality of an already rather surreal circumstance."

Another case in point: The patriotically themed ensemble she wore for this week's arrival in the U.K. - a blouse from classic British brand Burberry featuring images of military medals and the word "society" paired with a navy suit from quintessentially American designer Michael Kors. (Get it? Brits and Americans are meeting! They get along so well together!)

President Donald Trump salutes an honor guard as he and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

And of course there would be a Princess Di moment. For lunch at Buckingham Palace with the queen, Trump's ensemble - a white Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit with a navy collar and belt, topped off with a white hat with a navy band - drew immediate comparisons to similar looks previously worn by two fashion-forward royals, Princess Diana and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

U.S. President Donald Trump visits Britain. (Reuters)

And since we're talking about clothing clues delivered in the most literal way possible, can we discuss the first lady's penchant for white hats at key diplomatic events?

The chapeau she wore this week to meet the queen (designed by her frequent go-to designer, Hervé Pierre) brings to mind a few other memorable headgear moments.

Last year, she wore a broad-brimmed Pierre creation to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, for their state visit. And one of her most controversial looks was the time she donned a pith helmet, considered a relic of colonialism, while on safari in Kenya.

Could be that Trump is trying to visually signal that she's one of the good guys? The answer, like so much about the first lady's wardrobe, seems pretty black and white.

