Menswear designers on fire at DFF2019







Sicelinhlanhla Ngcobo wowed the crowd with his samurai-inspired range. Picture: Supplied. the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, it was the menswear designers who ruled the runway. At day three of the Durban Fashion Fair which took place at

Mnotho Ngema, one of the DFF emerging designers was the first to showcase an impressive menswear collection on Friday night, followed by Ande Gibixego who presented a sophisticated range in rich autumn colours such as brown, dark green and a little bit of tan, and gamboge.







With his bright suits inspired by the Basotho culture, Kazadi Mukeya wowed the crowd. The head-turner of the night was Sicelinhlanhla Ngcobo, who made a remarkable statement with his samurai-inspired range.









The womenswear designers also came through with Zamabhele Ntshangase, the DFF 2018 rising star winner, taking center stage with all red couture.









Leigh Schubert also impressed with a ready-to-wear range for a modern, sophisticated woman.





And for the shady widow who wishes to bury her husband in style, Azee Tanzi showed us how it's done with an all-black range.





Closing the show was Quiteria, who made an unforgettable debut as a solo designer.







