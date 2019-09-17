Local designer Mercia Ramagaga is breaking boundaries by taking her designs to the world. On September 15, the Rustenburg designer was among those who showcased at London Fashion Week 2019, held at the London Royal Opera House.
Ramagaga revealed her new collection titled "Tribute to Love is Happiness" which draws inspiration from the philosophy of always doing what you love as that ultimately culminates in happiness.
The Mercia Ramagaga monochrome. Picture: Supplied.
The collection is a representation of the colours, styles, patterns and fabrics that are loved by the designer- with black and white neutrals with a touch of rich blue dominating.
Dazzling in Mercia Ramagaga. Picture: Supplied.
“This has been a memorable and exciting experience. It has been interesting to see and learn how the international markets execute and organise globally recognised fashion weeks. From admin to preparation, I’ve seen that South Africa has a few leaps in reaching this type of a global stage production. I look forward to bringing home the jewels and knowledge of my surreal experience. My new shoe line also made its debut on the runway and I am so happy and cannot wait to have them in store for everyone to shop," said Ramagaga.
For a taste of the Mercia Ramagaga high end and ready-to-wear fashion line, visit your nearest YDE retail store (Menlyn Mall, Rosebank Mall, Cresta, East Gate, Tiger Valley, Sandton City).