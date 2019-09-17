experience. It has been interesting to see and learn how the international markets execute and

organise globally recognised fashion weeks. From admin to preparation, I’ve seen that South

Africa has a few leaps in reaching this type of a global stage production. I look forward to

bringing home the jewels and knowledge of my surreal experience. My new shoe line also made

its debut on the runway and I am so happy and cannot wait to have them in store for everyone

to shop," said Ramagaga.