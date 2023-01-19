Met Gala 2023 pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld under the theme ‘In honour of Karl’

The cat is out, and this year’s Met Gala pays tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Known as the “fashion’s biggest night out,” the theme for the 2023 Met Gala is out, and it will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) Every year, Vogue's Anna Wintour hosts a gala dinner to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This prestige event is attended by international A-listers such as The Carters, Rihanna, Cardi B, The Kardashians- and many others who make sure to turn heads with their extravagant outfits. Taking place on May 1, this year’s event is expected to be a fashion frenzy since Lagerfeld was a fashion legend.

In his honour, we want to see fashion at its best, nothing mediocre. On the red carpet, we want to see stars wearing Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel- because those are some of the luxury fashion powerhouses that Lagerfeld designed for. It would be lovely to see vintage pieces from such brands. And, of course, his eponymous brand should also be trending on Met Gala's red carpet.

Story continues below Advertisement

We want to see custom-made pieces. Or better yet, one person to rock the suit that he wore at his Spring-Summer 2006 show. Iconic pieces from the Karl Lagerfeld archives must be brought forward so we can relive his memory. We want to see his signature cut on the red carpet. This year, we want Lagerfeld’s memory to come alive in full swing.

Story continues below Advertisement