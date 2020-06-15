Michael Kors quits New York Fashion Week

Michael Kors will not take part in New York Fashion Week this year, and will instead host his own presentation in October or November for his Spring 2021 collection. The 60-year-old designer and his eponymously titled fashion brand - which is best known for making handbags and accessories - revealed over the weekend that he will not be showcasing his latest collection at the upcoming fashion extravaganza in New York, which was due to take place in September this year. Instead, Kors will be hosting a presentation between October and November to debut his new range for Spring 2021. The designer said in a statement: "I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change. It's exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar - from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe - about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work. We've all had time to reflect and analyse things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era." Kors' announcement follows the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many events in the fashion calendar - including the CFDA Awards, Paris Haute Couture Week, and the New York Fashion Week Resort - to be postponed or cancelled.

He added: "It is imperative that we give the consumer time to absorb the fall deliveries, which will just be arriving in September, and not confuse them with an overabundance of additional ideas, new seasons, products, and images."

Moving the date of his collection's debut by over a month will collapse the time between the Kors' spring show and its delivery, but it won't qualify as a see-now-buy-now show, which some of his fellow designers are advocating for.

He explained: "Prior to the late 1990s, the New York spring collections were shown from late October to the beginning of November, after the Paris collections. That calendar was in place for many decades and worked quite smoothly, and particularly in this age with the speed of social media, showing the collection closer to when it will be delivered makes logical sense to me."

As of the time of writing, Kors has not confirmed the exact dates for his own presentation, but New York Fashion Week is due to take place between September 11 and 16.