This influencer received a R1200 Zara gift voucher. Picture: Twitter

Do you know that Zara South Africa is now available online? If not, you either weren't on social media or slept through all of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, international fashion store Zara rolled out their campaign to create awareness of the fact that South African fashionistas can now shop their favourite looks online.

This caused much excitement as a large a number of micro-influencers eagerly posted images of the R1200 vouchers they had received from the sought-after brand.

Some showed items they had already bought or had their eye on.

Because there were so many influencers posting about it, timelines were flooded with the news about Zara's online store.

This created an awareness faster and to a wider group of fashion followers. Even those who didn't shop at Zara knew!

Even though most people were ecstatic about the fact that new and mostly unknown faces where used, they considered the campaign to be a huge success.

Then there were those who weren't happy about the fact that the bigger and "famous" influencers weren't used.

Of course Twitter users didn't sleep on the opportunity to air their views about this.

Everyone on my timeline is an influencer. Could this be? 😲 — Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) September 17, 2019

BITTER, BITTER, BITTER!



There's room for everyone, it is also Zara's choice or any other brand who they run with. Batho batlogeleng pelo tsabosatane, what's meant for you will come to you, this was meant for whoever was selected. Ase competition of Influencer ranking. — Sensei_Neo 🇿🇦 (@Sensei_Neo) September 17, 2019

Every second post on my TL was about Zara. They got my damn attention. I LOVED it. Job well done. But yeah Lo is right, these kids are now ‘influencers’. Interesting times for the industry https://t.co/e39mSypgul — Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) September 18, 2019

I am so impressed by the tiered approach in the ZARA #DearSouthAfrica campaign. A full trickle theory in motion. Influence doesn't just trickle from the top. — Nicola Cooper (@NicolaCoop) September 18, 2019



