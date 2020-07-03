Millie Bobby Brown co-designs new Pandora Me collection

British actress Millie Bobby Brown added another notch to her belt as she is now the co-designer of Pandora’s latest collection.

The "Spheres" star collaborated with the jewellery brand designers and creative directors to co-design four dangle charms and an earring sold as a single stud as part of the range of new Pandora Me jewellery, which was inspired by her vision of summer.

A starfish, pineapple, flamingo, ocean wave and sea turtle are the symbols the actress chose to bring to life in her co-creations.





“All of the symbols I chose are my absolute favourite parts of summer and each charm holds a fun memory or meaning to me.

“From a very young age, I’ve always been a very big fan of Pandora, so it’s a dream come true to continue to work with a brand that’s all about self-expression through style,” said Brown.

The range was released globally on July 2.