Millie Bobby Brown co-designs new Pandora Me collection
British actress Millie Bobby Brown added another notch to her belt as she is now the co-designer of Pandora’s latest collection.
The "Spheres" star collaborated with the jewellery brand designers and creative directors to co-design four dangle charms and an earring sold as a single stud as part of the range of new Pandora Me jewellery, which was inspired by her vision of summer.
A starfish, pineapple, flamingo, ocean wave and sea turtle are the symbols the actress chose to bring to life in her co-creations.
View this post on Instagram
#PandoraxMillieBobbyBrown ⭐️•🐠 •🍍 • 🦩 • 🌊 All of the symbols I chose are my absolute favorite parts of summer, and each charm holds a fun memory with special meaning to me Launching TODAY!!! #PandoraMe @theofficialpandora #PandoraPartner
A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on
“From a very young age, I’ve always been a very big fan of Pandora, so it’s a dream come true to continue to work with a brand that’s all about self-expression through style,” said Brown.
The range was released globally on July 2.
View this post on Instagram
Excited to announce that on July 2nd I launch my new series of jewelry with @theofficialpandora for #PandoraMe! A new collection of bracelets, micro sized charms and earrings you can collect to celebrate what makes you, you. #PandoraxMillieBobbyBrown #PandoraPartner
A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) on