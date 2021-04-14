Miss SA finalist Busiswe Mmotla wants her clothing brand to empower women
Busisiwe Mmotla, who was crowned Miss Soweto 2017 is launching a clothing brand.
The Miss South Africa 2020 Top 10 finalist launched "Busisiwear" to empower women and the Soweto Community.
She partnered with other Soweto designers such as Pearl Tamase of Stitch Sanctuary, the lead designer for the loungewear line and Zakhele Nxumalo of Ark Clothing, the man behind the luxury lingerie brand.
The clothing line is the first of many projects that will be rolled out this year, as she establishes and tries to further her modelling career. It has a range of lingerie, sexy swimsuits and versatile loungewear for ladies.
On what inspired her to launch the brand, Mmotla said: “The brand is about encouraging women to be confident in their different bodies because all women are not the same. Women are dynamic and not monolithic, and that is why we all have different body shapes, sizes and careers. If you look at the models, you will see they are all different and are beautiful in their way.”
The collections were modelled by women with different body types.
Models included fellow Miss SA 2020 contestants Olin Shae De La Cruz and Lerato Malatji, plus-size beauty model Babalwa Jebe and fitness models Palesa Mosiea and Chante Van De Walt. Miss Gauteng Exclusive Nondumiso Mndebele, was also part of the models who worked on this campaign.
Mmotla added that when she created the brand, she wanted every woman to be included.
“The reality is most women have difficulties finding lingerie or swimwear or loungewear that they can wear in different ways. For instance, the items in our collection are versatile and can be worn to create different looks. Our collection is inclusive and different, and we intend to expand our offering as time goes on,” she said.