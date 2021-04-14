Miss SA finalist Busiswe Mmotla wants her clothing brand to empower women

Busisiwe Mmotla, who was crowned Miss Soweto 2017 is launching a clothing brand.

The Miss South Africa 2020 Top 10 finalist launched "Busisiwear" to empower women and the Soweto Community.

She partnered with other Soweto designers such as Pearl Tamase of Stitch Sanctuary, the lead designer for the loungewear line and Zakhele Nxumalo of Ark Clothing, the man behind the luxury lingerie brand.

The clothing line is the first of many projects that will be rolled out this year, as she establishes and tries to further her modelling career. It has a range of lingerie, sexy swimsuits and versatile loungewear for ladies.

Thank you to the models.



Visit https://t.co/WTesdosOnk to see different colours and different outfits. pic.twitter.com/hEF6Eq5wYQ — Busisiwe Mmotla (@busisiwe_mmotla) April 10, 2021

On what inspired her to launch the brand, Mmotla said: “The brand is about encouraging women to be confident in their different bodies because all women are not the same. Women are dynamic and not monolithic, and that is why we all have different body shapes, sizes and careers. If you look at the models, you will see they are all different and are beautiful in their way.”