Miss SA host Nomzamo Mbatha's outfit changes steal the show

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On Saturday, Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town. Before the new Miss SA stepped into the spotlight, it was the finale’s gracious host, Nomzamo Mbatha, who stole the show. The actress, presenter and Goodwill Ambassador had more outfit changes than the Miss SA contestants - one more striking than the next. From a red hot feathered look to a bold African prints, she effortlessly pulled off each and every look with impeccable style. Mbatha’s followers took to Twitter to not only praise her hosting skills, who so many tried to compare to that of Bonang, but to comment on her many fabulous outfits.

Her bubbly personality and contagious energy added sparkle to the event.

Well done @NomzamoMbatha for your debut as Host MC #MissSouthAfrica2020! The role of MC for the success of an event is often minimized: easy to criticize but made up of so much strength+ability to carry the energy of your audience to execute a memorable experience. You did it! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/0YmQgsWY1Q — @RoseS (@RoseSibisi) October 24, 2020

She stepped on stage wearing a bright yellow figure hugging dress with a thigh revealing slit and one shoulder cape.

We are not worthy! Serve us hot sauce @NomzamoMbatha that hair is a complete game changer. Proudly African Queen 👑 you are amazing. Keep rocking earth 🌍 girl. 💗💗@MissSouthAfrica #MissSouthAfrica2020 pic.twitter.com/yP9sVdaZVe — Criselda Kananda (@positivegp) October 24, 2020

Mbatha stunned in a red feather-detailed gown by renowned South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

What a dream...



Had the time of my life hosting Miss South Africa 2020

A night I’ll never forget! 💫 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/QktiZHGUCn — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) October 24, 2020

After the show she posted this picture of the white dress, her third look of the night, a white dress with puffy sleeves and pearls. The dress was yet another of designer Gert-Johan Coetzee’s creations.

The look was styled by Lethabo Maboi, hair by Kudakwashe Magora and make-up by BK Phetlhe-Dikobe.

Always one to give props where it is due, here’s what the host had to say about her fabulous looks: