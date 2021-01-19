Miss SA organisation condemns bullying of Shudu Musiḓa

Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, is again a victim of cyberbullying.

This happened after the Venda beauty shared a picture of herself wearing a sizzling hot yellow bathing suit, a white sun hat and sunglasses at her new luxurious home in Central Square, Sandton.

While her fans showered her with endless compliments, others have shamed her for “always posing half-naked” instead of “motivating the country”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Miss SA chief executive Stephanie Weil said the organisation condemned the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudufhadzo has been facing online.

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out that Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable following her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand,” Weil said.