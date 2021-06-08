Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graces cover of Glamour’s winter edition

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has made it on to the cover of Glamour SA’s winter edition. Editor-in-chief Nontando Mposo shares the story behind the edition’s cover star.

I’m excited to share with you our Glamour South Africa Winter Edition 2021.

On the cover of this beauty themed issue is Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

Born and raised in Ha-Masia farmstead, Limpopo, her journey is inspiring, and we commend her work to raise awareness of mental health, education and women and children through her weekly Instagram Live series.

Musida represents a gradual shift in today’s pageantry world, making her the ideal woman to be on the cover of our most alluring issue of the year, filled with everything beauty related: innovations, trends, must-have products and titbits. We also cover wellness, health, business, travel and lifestyle in this well-rounded issue to inspire, uplift and motivate you.

Picture: Simz Mkhwanazi

This coffee-table worthy issue is a groundbreaking collectable for several reasons. For the first time, Glamour South Africa has two covers, giving readers an opportunity to choose your favourite photograph of Musida – or even both!

Austin Malema (cover photographer) and Simz Mkhwanazi (fashion editorial photographer) used the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to shoot the images you’ll see on this issue’s pages.

It was exciting and innovative for us and a reflection of this technology-driven era.

Picture: Austin Malema

There’s more.

This issue includes the highly anticipated Glamour Hair supplement, inside which you’ll find beautifully curated and informative content for all hair types and styles and information about hair trends, tools and products.

The supplement is an exciting build-up to the Glamour Hair Masterclass 2021 that we’ll hold in Joburg this July.

Enjoy the issue!

Nontando Mposo, Glamour Editor-in-Chief