Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe 2024 due to health concerns

With great sadness, the Miss Universe Organisation announced that Mia Le Roux, the reigning Miss South Africa 2024, has officially withdrawn from the 2024 Miss Universe pageant. This decision comes amid concerns regarding her health as stated in a heartfelt announcement shared on Instagram.

“It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.” According to Le Roux, the decision to withdraw has been “incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.” “I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe ...

“I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” shared the reigning Miss South Africa. Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organisation praised her courage in this difficult time. “Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her, dedicated to ensure she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps towards recovery.”

Le Roux supporters rallied in the comments section to offer well-wishes to the reigning Miss SA queen. Multi-media personality Bonang Matheba posted: "Get well soon @mialerouxx. ❤️."

@shahiedjantjies wrote: “This time around I felt like we had it in the bag, her journey was exciting and her win would have been so special!🥹 Hope you recover soon Mia🇿🇦🤍” @urlander_janya commented: “😮😭😭😭💔💔OH NOO.... Prayers to Mia... We love her so much.. Oh we had it in the bag Bawo.” @zakhassim wrote: “Our Mia we love you so much, thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. Take care our Incredibly phenomenal Mia. Get well soon Queen ! 🇿🇦💕😢💕❤️‍🩹😢😭🫂🫂🫂.”