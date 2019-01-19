Cold saltwater is used in equestrian sports to increase mobility and assist in the reduction of swelling in limbs. Pic: Andrew Michael Pearce, MrKoodge Photography

Precious Metals is the chosen theme for the 2019 Sun Met celebrated with G.H.Mumm and it is a celebration of the continent’s glitz, glamour, and natural materials. Styled in African Luxury with accents of Precious Metals, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, joined some of the Sun Met’s favourite contenders for a walk along the beach in Cape Town.

African Luxury: Precious Metals is the chosen theme for the 2019 Sun Met. Pic: Andrew Michael Pearce, MrKoodge Photography

While it's not just a wonderful way to spend a morning, it is also a way of rewarding these majestic animals for their hard work in the weeks preceding their big race.

Taking horses to the beach has its therapeutic advantages too - cold saltwater is commonly used in horseracing and other equestrian sports to increase mobility and assist in the reduction of swelling in limbs.

A trip to the beach gives these hardworking athletes a change of scenery which is just as important for their minds whilst giving their legs a well-earned spa day.

This calendar highlight for horseracing enthusiasts and fashionistas alike will take place at the Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday 26 January 2019 and doors open at 10:00am.