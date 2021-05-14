Miss Universe crown is valued at R75 million and now you can ’try it on’

When Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019, not only was the coveted title bestowed on her but she was the first winner to wear the new Miss Universe crown.

This year we’re hoping that our very own Natasha Joubert will be the next South African to wear the crown and become the 69th Miss Universe.

Natasha Joubert in her national costume. Picture: Supplied

The crown, named “Power of Unity” was designed by luxury jewellery company in Lebanon, Mouawad Jewelry, and is reportedly worth R75 million.

“The crown's name is meant to celebrate a woman for being complex, diverse, unapologetically ambitious and strong,” said Fred Mouawad of Mouawad Jewelry.

The spectacular piece of magnificent craftsmanship features 18-karat gold vines and ivy leaves, which represent the seven continents, inlaid with more than 1 770 shimmering diamonds.

It’s flanked by two smaller diamonds, cut from the same stone, mined in Botswana.

The central diamond, a golden canary diamond, weighs an impressive 62.83 carats. WOW!

“The three golden canary coloured diamonds in the crown were selected to symbolise the optimism created when communities come together to build a better future,” said Alain Mouawad.

Will Tunzi get to keep the R75 million crown? Unfortunately not.

But she will however receive a keepsake tiara to own, as a treasured memory.

If you want to know how you would look with the glorious crown on your head, Instagram and the “Mouawad Power of Unity” filter has made it possible. Virtually that is.

Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, United States. PHOTOS: Supplied

Here’s how to “try on” the crown: Open your Instagram stories while on selfie mode, click “browse effects” when looking to select a filter.

Search “Power of Unity” in the effect gallery and select the “Mouawad Power of Unity” filter, tap “try it” and viola!

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be coming live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood and aired on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) on Monday, May 17 at 2am with a repeat at 9.30pm.