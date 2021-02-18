Miss Universe SA launches #DestinyDesigned to empower fashion designers

Miss Universe South Africa 2020, Natasha Joubert, has launched #DestinyDesigned, a project to empower fashion designers through her passion for entrepreneurship and design. Joubert is a fashion designer who owns a clothing company named Natalia Jefferys that she runs with her mother. #DestinyDesigned is her Miss Universe social cause initiative, whereby South African designers are invited to submit more information on their design label and explain how their business has been affected by Covid-19. Ten designers will be tasked to make two garments each and have them modelled by former Miss South Africa titleholders and finalists, as well as special guest models, in a virtual fundraiser fashion show that will take place on April 10. Joubert's brand will also be part of the show.

After the show, all the garments will be auctioned off online, and proceeds will be given to the designers.

Speaking about the project, Jourbet said: “I am passionate about entrepreneurship. I started my own company in 2016 as circumstances placed me in a position where I needed to become self-sufficient. I was also modelling, and I started making my garments as I couldn’t afford to buy an extensive wardrobe."

She added: "Young girls started to admire my handmade garments and asked if I could start making outfits for them as well, and Natalia Jefferys was born! I now want to help other designers on their journey. #DestinyDesigned aims to empower fellow South African designers by showcasing their fashion in a virtual space while using the Miss Universe South Africa platform.”

Entries for #DestinyDesigned are now open and close on February 22. Send an email to [email protected] for more information