Miss SA 2019 Top 16 finalists.

Melanin is well represented at this year’s Miss South Africa.



After many years of having fewer women of colour in the pageant, the organisers of Miss South Africa went to their drawing board and re-evaluated the whole thing.





At the Miss SA top 16 announcement held in Randburg this morning Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss SA said that this year they all about redefining beauty by encouraging contestants to be themselves and embrace their natural beauty.





As part of their campaign of celebrating healthy beauts and healthy minds, the top 16 consists of queer woman, women with natural hair, those who are thick and not necessarily size 4, and those with multiple skin tones (normally known as a birthmark).





The Miss SA top 16 finalists are:





Lisa Stoffela; 26; Margate, Kwa-Zulu Natal.





Beulah Baduza; 23; Hatfield, Pretoria.





Nompumelelo Maduna; 24; Rockville, Soweto.





Danielle Wallace; 26; Umhlanga, Durban.





Errin Brits; 22; Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg.





Chuma Matsaluka; 21; Nyanga, Western Cape.





Kgothatso Dithebe; 24; Centurion.





Loren Leigh Jenneker; 24; Centurion.





Noluthando Bennett; 24; Kagiso, Krugersdorp.





Zanele Phakathi; 20; Soweto .





Keabetswe Kanyane; 25; Montana, Pretoria.





Zozibini Tunzi; 25; Tsolo, Eastern Cape.





Sasha-Lee Olivier; 26; Alberton.





Eloïse van der Westhuizen; 24; Panorama, Cape Town.





Xia Narain; 23; Chatsworth, Durban.





Sibabalwe Gcilitshana; 24; Nqamakwe, Eastern Cape.





This year’s pageant is community involved and two women who are making a difference in their communities will be awarded for the change they bring in the the society. One award will be for the Mother of The Nation and the other one will go to a Future Leader, of which the public has to nominate. Miss SA 2019 finale takes place on Women's Day, August 9 at Times Square in Pretoria.



