The new Old Khai AW19 collection all about retro sport and modern heritage. Picture: Katinka Bester.

Say hello to the 70s and 80s heydays with the new Old Khaki Autumn/Winter (AW19) collection.



With plenty of authentic modern sensibility in the mix, the new Old Khaki collection is contemporary and distinctive.





Its colour palette features ochre, olive, burgundy, burnt orange and navy, underpinned by neutrals and earth tones. On the sporty end, red, cobalt, yellow, emerald and navy run the show.





Burnt orange and olive make part of the new Old Khaki collection. Picture: Katinka Bester.





For the ladies, the range mixes urban casual items with contemporary interpretations of iconic 70s and 80s silhouettes.





With a variety of spoils to pick from, think windowpane check jumpsuits, furry jackets in a bomber - and longer-length silhouettes, branded sweat tops and a paired tracksuit in the most heavenly fabrication.





Denim also features in the mix with pinstripe mom jeans and a skinny-fit black dungaree as standouts.





Mom jeans are the standouts of the Old Khaki AW19 women's range. Picture: Katinka Bester.



