MOCO Museum launches virtual 'Denim For Future' exhibition in honour of Earth Day

Today on Earth Day (April 22), across the globe, we stop and consider the well-being of the Earth.

On this occasion, creative agency The Visionary Lab and G-Star RAW, champions of sustainability in the denim industry, present Denim for Earth; a platform which demonstrates creatively and innovatively that art, fashion, denim and sustainability go hand in hand.

The Visionary Lab invited fashion designers and artists – Karim Adduchi, Charlotte Bakkenes, Yuki Isshiki, Yulia Ivanova, Bagua Jody, Majid Karrouch, Ferry Schiffelers and Tess van Zalinge – to create denim couture, inspired by G-Star RAW circular denim innovations.

‘WHERE Eagles Dare’ by designer Yuki Isshiki. Picture: Wendelien Daan

The designers were inspired by traditional techniques, varying from upcycling denim through the ancient Japanese Sakiori method, where quilting breathes new life into discarded rags, to dying denim using plant-waste of red beets.

They also worked with denim waste and G-Star RAW 100% recyclable denim fabrics, employing washing techniques that don’t spill a single drop of water and use harmful chemicals.

The resulting creations are as unexpected as they are diverse, ranging from a decorative hat piece to a little bow dress.

This combination of creativity and innovation yields an artful ode to craftsmanship and the planet.

These earth-honouring denim creations, photographed by Wendelien Daan, are on show at the Rembrandt Square in the heart of Amsterdam from April 22 till May 9.

Multidisciplinary artist Irma de Vries adds a dimension to the exhibition with an augmented reality experience via the Moco-Play app.

All artworks can also be admired digitally in the MOCO Museum’s online gallery (www.mocomuseum.com).