Modest isn’t dull when you shop at Stylemode

Bring the fashion icon in you to the celebration table and prayer mat with StyleMode’s stylish modest wear collection. Shop their Eid inspired fits at a snatch to keep the aunties speechless at the celebrations. Welcome to the family

Story continues below Advertisment

Whether you’re the new sis in-law or the friend who’s new to the Muslim community, your wardrobe woes end with StyleMode. Print and long sleeves are the perfect pair to achieve your modest outfit with a sprinkle of fun. Checkout the patterned midi dress with elastic cuffs for comfort and matching the extrovert in you. If you're the calm and more reserved one, the multi green printed dress with long sleeves and a round neck is the best choice for asserting your presence while honouring the introvert in you. Working mom closet

Story continues below Advertisment

Booked and busy moms deserve the elegance that comes with StyleMode’s modest collection too. The crew-necked knitted dress is a great option for possibly cold iftar gatherings. The best thing about this stella piece is that you add StyleMode’s suede shawl collar coat and it easily doubles as workplace wear. City girls are up

Story continues below Advertisment

You don’t have to worry about finding the one outfit that’ll prove to the aunties that the city hasn’t swallowed you and your modesty up. Shop the floral motif fit and flare dress with puff sleeves to keep the wit in your looks this Eid. For a much more self-expressive option, the button down smocked dress gives you the feel of a modern city girl yet preserving the decency. It’s Giving…range

Story continues below Advertisment