Mom and dad, get your wallets out! Sho Madjozi has launched a kid’s heritage range

Spring has arrived. And that means parents must brace themselves for all the colour blocking that their kids are will be wearing this season. Usually, during the spring and summer holidays, most little girls want to change their hairstyles from dark colours to colourful braids like local singer Sho Madjozi.

And this Heritage Month, the John Cena hitmaker has created a heritage children's collection, specifically for her little fans. "Our mini heritage project gives children an opportunity to celebrate their wonderful cultures while also supporting the women who make traditional attire. Kids are free to explore any culture they like, and all the proceeds will go directly to the women makers. As it grows, we hope to include more ethnic groups and styles. For now, happy heritage day! To the future stars, you are so worth it, and long live the beauty and creativity of those who came before us," read a statement from Madjozi's website. For this collection, Madjozi worked with children models for the photo-shoot as well as launching the range.