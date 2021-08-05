Mom makes jewellery using breast milk but it might not be to everyone’s taste

Mother’s milk is best but is precious breast milk best for jewellery? A mother-of-four seems to thinks it is and people are either loving it or completely disgusted by it.

During lockdown last year, 30-year-old Alison Hawthorn - who was was nursing her twin boys at the time - decided to try her hand at making a “keepsake” using her own breast milk. While breast milk jewellery isn’t something new, Hawthorn’s first successfully trinket, a keyring, inspired her to make more and offer her service to other moms. According to Keepsake Mom, breast milk jewellery is a baby keepsake, a symbol of the intimacy of the breastfeeding bond between you and your child, and a celebration of the amazing feat that you’ve accomplished as a mother.

Hawthorn proudly shared her keyring trinket on social media and was surprisingly flooded with requests from people to make different pieces. Breastmilk teddy. Picture: Facebook “I had quite a few different people contacting me asking if I could do things like hair in pieces and different pieces of breast milk things, and I'd try and accommodate their needs” Alison told the Daily Mail. Various designs. Picture: Facebook However not all the feedback was good.