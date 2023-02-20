Mom’s little fashion influencer: Rachel Kolisi’s daughter Kez shows off her first adidas Ivy Park item

When one has a mom who’s a fashion influencer, her style is bound to rub off on her little ones. Look at Kim Kardashian and 9-year-old North West who often out-dresses adults at fashion weeks and even has her own TikTok account where she shows off her hairstyling skills.

Story continues below Advertisement

Then there’s Beyoncé and 11-year-old Blue Ivy who always steps out in her own unique style. Both of them have followed in their mothers’ fabulously stylish footsteps. Therefore it’s no surprise that 5-year-old Keziah Kolisi is already taking fashion tips from her mamma Rachel Kolisi.

Rachel, married to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture of herself and her little girl with the caption, “I’m so grateful I can be her Mama. Imagine being 5 years old and getting your first @weareivypark x @adidasza item.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Keziah is seen wearing a purple long-sleeved top with bright orange graphics from the latest Ivy Park, Park Trail collection and a pair of big black sunglasses which we can only assume belong to her stylish mom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) Any fashionista would love to own just about any item from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection. So Keziah is one lucky little girl.

Story continues below Advertisement

We all know that Siya and Rachel are part of the adidas family and are always sporting the brand from head to toe. Their little one is clearly a part of the family as well. The couple recently jetted off to the adidas headquarters in Germany where they got to take a tour of the facility.