Moncler takes SA surf brand Mami Wata to Paris Fashion Week

Italian luxury clothing brand Moncler announced at a party in Paris Fashion Week that they would like to collaborate with African Surf brand Mami Wata to be part of the 2 Moncler 1952 Genius range.





For Moncler, this is the first African collaboration with Cape Town based start-up Mami Wata, which has been operating for only two years.





Launched in 2017, Mami Wata is a premium surf brand that designs and manufactures all of its own range of apparel products in South Africa.





Comprising of shorts, tees, sweats and caps known for its mischievous patterns, the selected range is going to be sold in two hundred Moncler stores globally, as well as in some of the world’s top department stores and boutiques.





The collaboration range features the Moncler logo, Mami Wata’s banana graphic and signature surfing zebra graphic.





The new MonclerXMami Wata collection.



