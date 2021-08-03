Monday II Monday releases T-shirts to commemorate Lebo Mathosa’s 44th birthday

To honour the legacy of South Africa’s late kwaito star, the Lebo Mathosa Foundation has partnered with fashion brand Monday II Monday to release a limited edition of T-shirts. This commemorative design features an iconic image shot by renowned South African photojournalist Neo Ntsoma during the peak of Mathosa’s career.

The image is from a collection of unreleased photographs that were supposed to be a calendar to be released in 2007 to celebrate Mathosa’s 30th birthday. However, all is not lost as the image has been used in T-shirts to commemorate Mathosa’s 44th birthday and celebrate the iconic contribution she made to the music industry. LEBO Mathosa’s T-shirt in black. Picture: Supplied. “Introducing Magasman a collaborative effort between Monday II Monday & The Lebo Mathosa Foundation. This is a commemorative capsule collection celebrating one of the most impactful South African artists of the 20th century with proceeds going towards her foundation and its operations,” Monday II Monday said.

Presented on a white and black T-shirt, the print is served in monochrome with a powerful image of the singer in her signature blonde hair and bold style. “As a testament to the unwavering impact she had on the worlds of both fashion and music, we are super excited about this partnership with Monday to Monday. When their team approached the foundation about this collaboration, we felt it was a great fit to further celebrate her legacy on her 44th birthday’ said Tebogo Mathosa, founder of the foundation and brother to the late Lebo Mathosa. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will go to the Lebo Mathosa Foundation for their ongoing activities and operations.