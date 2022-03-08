Mr P releases replica of Versace’s platform pumps but what about those dodgy heels, fashionistas want to know

One thing about Mr Price: they always come through when a trend literally takes the world by storm. This time didn’t prove any different when the budget clothing brand shared a teaser of its own version of Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps.

Story continues below Advertisment

Although no price has been given yet, Versace’s heels, which can retail up to about R20 000, excluding import tax, has become the talk of the town ever since Beyoncé was pictured wearing them. According to FarFetch, the pump is “set on a double platform with a towering block heel. The satin iteration is finished with a Medusa charm and a row of shimmering rhinestones.”

Picture: www.farfetch.com One look at the Mr P version, and the two look almost identical. And it didn’t take fashionistas long to spot the new arrival as well. Twitter user @MagsMab_ posted a screenshot of the store’s iG Stories showing off the block heel with the caption: “Mr Price said "worry not, kids."

Story continues below Advertisment

Picture: @MagsMab_/Twitter Most online users thanked the brand for introducing a more affordable version of the pricey pump.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I’ve been dreaming of them for months now,” quipped fashion darling. Another joked: “Oh no I’m about to break my ankle in several different colours.” And then there were those who called out Mr Price for their dodgy workmanship when it came to their high heels.

Story continues below Advertisment

I've experienced this with Mr price heels yhoo no more — Xihluke 🎈 (@Xihluke_) March 7, 2022 A tweep even shared her heel drama while attending a funeral, writing: “This one time I wore Mr Price heels to a funeral and they broke as we were entering the hall 😅😭 so a friend of mine and I had to walk out and find a tuck shop that sold super glue so I can fix my shoe, lapho it was raining and I had to walk bare foot.” The funny part is her admission to still buying heels from Mr P.

But i still buy they heels because they look so good😅🤷‍♀️ — ℕ𝕒𝕟𝕒 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕠𝕦𝕤 𝔾𝕚𝕟𝕒 (@NanaGina0) March 8, 2022 Versace was found shaking🤞🤣🤣 — shibe m mokgotho (@shibemmokgotho) March 7, 2022