LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
With the price of a crop top starting at R139.99, and the most expensive being the cosy cardigan going for R299.99, people had questions. Picture: @MRPfashion/Twitter
With the price of a crop top starting at R139.99, and the most expensive being the cosy cardigan going for R299.99, people had questions. Picture: @MRPfashion/Twitter

Mr Price is serving us loungewear lewks, but those prices? Tweeps are shook

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 17m ago

Share this article:

Now that working from home has become the new normal, the loungewear trend has exploded on a global scale.

Brands are cashing in with their own collections, but as far as pricing is concerned, it has become an unattainable goal for some.

You’d think with retailer Mr Price entering the market, the affordability aspect would help loungewear shed its exclusive label.

Its new collection of comfy wear has tweeps in their feels.

A quick squiz through the online store shows an array of fleece crop tops, pants, shorts and cardigans in a variety of muted tones. The collection looks like a version of Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMS range which has proved popular.

It didn’t take SKIMS fans long to cotton onto the latest additions, but when Twitter user @Mmabatho101 shared a post with the caption: “Aowa these are not Mr Price prices”, it got many talking, resulting in Mr Price trending within a matter of hours.

With the price of a crop top starting at R139.99, and the most expensive being the cosy cardigan going for R299.99, people had questions.

“If Mr Price is increasing prices can we find another cheap clothing store. I really didn’t expect this from them, I thought they had our backs and understood their target market,” said a user.

A debate about the price of woman’s clothes in general also came up.

But there were those who commended the retailer for coming through for them.

What do you think of Mr Price’s new loungewear collection? Would you buy it? Comment under our post on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: