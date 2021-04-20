Mr Price is serving us loungewear lewks, but those prices? Tweeps are shook

Now that working from home has become the new normal, the loungewear trend has exploded on a global scale.

Brands are cashing in with their own collections, but as far as pricing is concerned, it has become an unattainable goal for some.

You’d think with retailer Mr Price entering the market, the affordability aspect would help loungewear shed its exclusive label.

Its new collection of comfy wear has tweeps in their feels.

A quick squiz through the online store shows an array of fleece crop tops, pants, shorts and cardigans in a variety of muted tones. The collection looks like a version of Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMS range which has proved popular.

Looking for the cosy drop in-store?

Check the thread below 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/BMyv6IiCFc — Mr Price (@MRPfashion) April 19, 2021

It didn’t take SKIMS fans long to cotton onto the latest additions, but when Twitter user @Mmabatho101 shared a post with the caption: “Aowa these are not Mr Price prices”, it got many talking, resulting in Mr Price trending within a matter of hours.

Aowa these are not mr price prices 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/RtZpzsilKG — Mmabatho (@Mmabatho101) April 19, 2021

With the price of a crop top starting at R139.99, and the most expensive being the cosy cardigan going for R299.99, people had questions.

“If Mr Price is increasing prices can we find another cheap clothing store. I really didn’t expect this from them, I thought they had our backs and understood their target market,” said a user.

If Mr Price is increasing prices can we find another cheap clothing store. I really didn’t expect this from them, I thought they had our backs and understood their target market. — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) April 19, 2021

If it was 299 for the crop top and pants then sharp mara cardigan fela? 😬

It doesn't even have pockets — 𝕭𝖚𝖇𝖇𝖑𝖊𝖘 🦋 (@Rethabile____) April 19, 2021

Haibo is cashmere? — Call me Gwen (@authentic_aya) April 19, 2021

If Mr Price wants to charge us Zara prices, they have to produce Zara quality otherwise, can they please stick to their normal prices. — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) April 19, 2021

A debate about the price of woman’s clothes in general also came up.

But ladies.... Y'all like to complain this price is still reasonable. For us Gents with this amount you only get a T shirt plus R50 change or 1 trousers. Women are truly having it easy.😣😑 pic.twitter.com/7TU096mF88 — ✊M L U N G♔YOUNG_🔴 (@Mlu_Speaks) April 19, 2021

But there were those who commended the retailer for coming through for them.

Mr Price said Loungewear and I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/mCIpvTz3BK — AshleaWashe🤎 (@Ashlea_____) April 19, 2021

Mr price clothes for ladies are top notch ❤️👌 — Monna Wa Mosotho ✊ (@Ditabe_) April 13, 2021

What do you think of Mr Price’s new loungewear collection? Would you buy it? Comment under our post on Facebook and Twitter.