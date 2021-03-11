Must-have items for your autumn wardrobe

It’s almost time to pack away that summer wardrobe and get ready for a cooler season. With lounge wear on-trend, it’s best to know how to mix and match when working from home or going out with friends since we’re now in level 1 of the lockdown. A such, this autumn, make sure you focus on bright colours that will lift your mood, as well as those around you. Here are the must-have items this season Trackpants

Stock as many as you can. But in your collection, make sure you have grey and black track pants, it’s easier to style them.

We love how Mihlali Ndamase styled these track pants. Picture; Instagram/@mihlali_n.

Bucket hat

It’s not only reserved for summer. A bucket hat is a fashion statement that everyone should have. It works better on casual looks.

There are so many ways to style a bucket hat and Lethabo Maboi seems to master the art. Picture: @coolcoolbeverage.

Oversized denim jacket

Any wardrobe without a denim jacket is incomplete. It is one of the most versatile items you can ever own. You can never go wrong with it.

Air force sneakers

Nike snapped when they created AF1 (Air Force 1). These are some of the sneakers that you can wear with anything. Even with formal, you can still rock them.

You can never go wrong with AF1. Picture: Instagram/@sneakerstore.za.

Sweater

All plain sweaters are the best. But if you want to dazzle, get the one with bold prints. It can have your favourite cartoon characters, whichever works for you.

Mom jeans

They are very in. In summer, they work best with cropped tops. But, since the chilled season is fast approaching, you can pair it with a turtleneck and your favourite pair of sneakers.

When it comes to styling mom jeans, Pamzokuhle is your girl. Picture: Instagram/@pamzokuhle.

Sunglasses

No outfit is complete without an accessory. Just because they are called sunglasses doesn't mean you can't rock them. But then, if you're not a person who likes glasses, you can accessorise with other pieces that you prefer.

Whatever you choose to wear, don't forget the most important item – a mask!