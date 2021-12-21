LifestyleStyle BeautyFashion
Kwenzi Nkomo and Mxolisi Luke. Picture: Simon Deiner.
Kwenzi Nkomo and Mxolisi Luke. Picture: Simon Deiner.

Mxolisi Luke collaborates with Indoni Fashion House to pay tribute to Zulu Kingdom

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

The eThekwini municipality’s10th Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) held at the Durban Exhibition Centre not only showcased local talent but also paid homage to the Zulu Kingdom.

The three-day fashion extravaganza which ran from December 15 -17, was attended by local celebrities, politicians and fashion fundis.

This year’s DFF included at least five shows per evening and featured over 50 designers, including the Class of 2021 designer mentees, emerging and established designers.

Award-winning designers Mxolisi ’Luke’ Mkhize and Kwenzi Nkomo of Indoni Fashion House collaborated to present a collection to pay tribute to the Zulu kingdom.

Dazzling in the Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House.

“Indoni Fashion house and I had the same vision. We wanted to tell a story about our Zulu Kingdom. We wanted to pay homage to our late King.

MORE ON THIS

“While we were on a flight to Namibia for MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, we discussed how we could come together, collaborate and do one collection for @dbnfashion_fair.

“We had many challenges putting all this together. But, we worked together every step of the way, we worked hard and had sleepless nights. The results were mind-blowing and also overwhelming,” said Luke.

A Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House number.

He also thanked all the parties, including the models, make-up artists, photographers and the DFF, for the successful show.

Below are some of our favourite looks from their collection.

Stunning in Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House.
Representing the Zulu Kingdom.
Flaunting Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House.

DFF also hosted the Durban Business Fair four days before the fashion show.

KwaZulu-NatalCreativesCulture and TraditionHeritageLuxury fashionZulu Nation

Share this article: