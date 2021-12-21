Mxolisi Luke collaborates with Indoni Fashion House to pay tribute to Zulu Kingdom

The eThekwini municipality’s10th Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) held at the Durban Exhibition Centre not only showcased local talent but also paid homage to the Zulu Kingdom. The three-day fashion extravaganza which ran from December 15 -17, was attended by local celebrities, politicians and fashion fundis.

This year’s DFF included at least five shows per evening and featured over 50 designers, including the Class of 2021 designer mentees, emerging and established designers. Award-winning designers Mxolisi ’Luke’ Mkhize and Kwenzi Nkomo of Indoni Fashion House collaborated to present a collection to pay tribute to the Zulu kingdom. Dazzling in the Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House. “Indoni Fashion house and I had the same vision. We wanted to tell a story about our Zulu Kingdom. We wanted to pay homage to our late King.

“While we were on a flight to Namibia for MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, we discussed how we could come together, collaborate and do one collection for @dbnfashion_fair. “We had many challenges putting all this together. But, we worked together every step of the way, we worked hard and had sleepless nights. The results were mind-blowing and also overwhelming,” said Luke. A Mxolisi Luke x Indoni Fashion House number. He also thanked all the parties, including the models, make-up artists, photographers and the DFF, for the successful show.