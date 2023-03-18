My work is informed by my life experiences, says Nyambo Masa Mara on his design process

The first time I saw a Masa Mara collection I was completely blown away and instantly became a huge fan of designer Nyambo Masa Mara’s work. From the vibrant African prints to the ready-to-wear unisex designs, I knew this emerging designer was going to make waves in the fashion industry.

Masa Mara celebrates the balance between tradition and progress, old and new. The brand brings tribal cultural wear into the present day with activewear pieces that embody traditional values while expressing modern creativity. We caught up with the Rawanda-born designer, who is currently preparing to show his latest collection at Africa Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week, to find out more about him and his views on fashion.

Nyambo Masa Mara. Picture: Supplied Please tell us more about yourself. Where you're from and how do you find yourself in South Africa? One of 13 children, I was born to a mixed-heritage couple in Rwanda before the genocide. My family was forced to flee to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1994, and continued to move between Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi. At the age of 13, I was sent overland by my family to join my older brother, who was working as a car guard in South Africa. I was accorded refugee status in South Africa. I attended high school and college in Cape Town. Cape Town is now my home.

An accountant by training, I practice as a professional fashion designer and am now an artist as well. Why did you decide to become a fashion designer? My work is informed by my life experiences. Fashion is a form self-expression and as an artist fashion is the perfect way to tell my stories through my textile designs and fashion pieces.

Masa Mara AW22 Collection. Picture: Simon Deiner/SDR Photo What inspires your designs? Africa and African stories inspire my designs. A lot of thought and process goes into textile design. Retelling the past traditions and culture in a new modern way further communicates pan-Africanism through all my designs and fashion pieces What message do you want to share through your designs?

Changing perspectives and mindsets around African heritage, culture and tradition so that everyone can be proud and inspired by their past and their future. What do you believe is the role of fashion within society? Fashion is a language for the brave. It’s a way to connect people. It's a way to promote social changes in society. It allows people to express their authentic selves. The business side of fashion creates many opportunities for families.

What's your take on sustainable fashion? Sustainable fashion is truly the future but it takes time for a brand to be truly sustainable. At Masa Mara we reuse offcuts for art pieces. We also use local communities to help manufacture both clothing and assist with our pieces. Where are your garments produced?

All our garments are produced locally in Cape Town. Which designers, locally and internationally, do you admire and why? I have a deep level of appreciation for all African designers that have made strides internationally like Thebe Magugu, Orange Culture and Threaded Tribes.

Where can one purchase your items? Locally: www.masamarawear.co.za and at Merchants on Long in Cape Town. Internationally: https://en.zalando.de/masa-mara/

Masa Mara will be the first show to kick off AFI Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW) on Thursday 23 March 2023. Besides showcasing his latest collection, Masa Mara will have his sculpture, “A Letter To The Here After” will be on exhibition as well. As part of their 15-year celebration, AFI CTFW will bring together established and young designers, fashion lovers, influential figures, and the youth, through music, fashion, and art.

Designers presenting at CTFW are established names like Kat van Duinen (South Africa), Taibo Bacar (Mozambique), Imprint South Africa (South Africa), Scalo (South Africa) and Hugo Flear (South Africa). In addition, CTFW will feature upcoming talents, such as Kaylaamiel Creations (Botswana), Gvllvnt (South Africa) and Alia Bare (Niger). Debuting at CTFW and fresh from showcasing her work at Canex Fashion Show in Barbados and the AFI Fashion Experience in Abu Dhabi, Shamyra Moodley's Laani Raani designs will be much sought-after. As 2021's AFI Fastrack Designer of the Year, she is someone to watch out for.