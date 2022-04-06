Mzansi artists curate a playlist for Snoop Dogg’s fashion campaign

South African creatives are working tirelessly to put the country on the world map by sharing their talents. We recently witnessed Black Coffee win his first Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Subconsciously at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Story continues below Advertisment

The SA hip hop fraternity is also winning kudos following the announcement of Shane Eagle, YoungstaCPT and Courtnaé Paul curating a Spotify playlist for the next episode of the G-Star x Snoop Dogg campaign. The American rapper partnered with the denim brand in 2021 for the “Hardcore Denim” campaign – which featured a custom-made version of his single Say it Witcha Booty. For that campaign, Snoop added his flair to the denim collection because fashion is a big part of the hip hop culture.

This season, they decided to add the South African flavour to the campaign by adding Eagle, YoungstaCPT and Paul’s inputs to the playlist. Shane Eagle says he’s awlays been fascinated by Snoop’s music and style. Eagle, who’s always looked up to Snoop, is fascinated by his music and style. “I think Snoop is a living legend. He is one of the original architects of hip hop, whose image is paired with buttoned-up flannel shirts, freshly braided hair and baggy jeans,” says the Yellow hitmaker.

Story continues below Advertisment

Courtnaé Paul. Paul, one of the leading female hip hop DJs in South Africa, says she is ecstatic to share her input in this campaign because she enjoys having Snoop’s songs on her sets. “Is a set complete without any Snoop? Ain’t No Fun, Gin and Juice, Beautiful, the list goes on! But Drop it Like It’s Hot gets the most spins for sure,” says Paul. YoungstaCPT says he sees Snoop more as a famous personality and icon in the entertainment industry and not just a rap legend.

Story continues below Advertisment