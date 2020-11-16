Mzansi can’t get enough of Somizi’s R15K Loubishark sneakers

As always, Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung delivers on the fashion front with each episode. Yes, the reality singing contest is about hitting the right notes, but let’s face it, many viewers tune in to witness Somizi’s attire. This week was no different. Taking to Twitter, Somgaga showed off his new sneakers with a simple caption: “Red”. Red pic.twitter.com/D33RY9IBsj — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 15, 2020 The Dinner at Somizi's host didn’t come to play because the sneakers in question retails from $1 000 (about R15 300).

And by the looks of it, it seems to be a limited edition.

Tweeps were in awe of Somizi’s choice of footwear with many asking what it was.

“What’s this? Pierre Cardin?” asked one tweep.

Another said: “Red gives you more boldness and GLAM Baby!”

According to the Christian Louboutin website, the Loubishark Flat sneakers “comes with a serrated sole and stands out for its architectural design, drawing its inspiration from the world of running”.

The luxury brand is synonymous with high fashion. The French fashion designer’s high-end stiletto footwear incorporates shiny, red-lacquered soles that have become his signature style.

Somizi has been an integral part of the local fashion scene. Known for his outlandish taste, the former choreographer is not afraid to experiment.

Last month, his all-white ensemble was the talk of the town. For the Idols SA top 10 episode, the judge wore an all-white outfit with gold detail that had him trending on social media.

Somgaga donned a captain jacket with matching pants, a Louis Vuitton figure belt, white knee-high Red Bottoms sneakers, and completed the look with a red bob wig. To match the outfit, he wore false white nails.