Mzansi is swooning over Maxhosa designs featured in Hollywood sequel ’Coming 2 America’

Maxhosa Africa continues to put the country on the global map with their unique African designs.

Owned by Laduma Ngxokolo, Maxhosa Africa, is a luxury knitwear brand inspired by the Xhosa culture.

Now their showstopper designs are featured in “Coming 2 America" where the cast dons some of Maxhosa wear. The film releases in March.

Taking to Instagram, Ngxokolo shared the trailer of the film with his 145K followers, where the cast are dressed in his garments.

He wrote: “Greetings @zamundaroyals, Here is the official trailer of #Coming2America, airing this March on @amazonprimevideo. Set in the lush country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new. hilarious adventure. Get ready for their travels from the great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. See you on the 5th!”