Mzansi singing sensation Tyla makes her fashion debut at Milan Fashion Week in Lady Gaga ‘Paparazzi’ dress

South African artists continue to slay, and there’s no stopping them. Internationally acclaimed singer Tyla, who is currently touring Europe, got to attend Milan Fashion Week in Italy, and she was the moment.

The “Been Thinking” hitmaker had her fashion debut by attending the Dolce & Gabbana show on Saturday night, February 25. Sitting in the front row to watch the D&G Spring/Summer 2023 show, Tyla donned a laminated leather dress from the designer’s spring/summer 2007 collection. It is the same dress Lady Gaga wore in 2009 for her hit single “Paparazzi” cover.

After the show, she attended a star-studded exclusive dinner outside the iconic Duomo di Milano, and rubbed shoulders with Kim Kardashian, J Balvin, Ashley Graham, June Ambrose, Michele Morrone, among other A-listers. She was also surrounded by top International editors-in-chief, notable stylists and market editors. Tyla performed her single “Been Thinking”, wearing a bustier from Kim Kardashian’s 2023 D&G SS ready-to-wear collaboration collection.