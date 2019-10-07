Isn't it ironic that World Vodka Day is in October, the month where Ocsober takes place?





On Friday Jozi's finest gathered at a secret location in Sandton to celebrate World Vodka Day with Ciroc. Under the theme "Summer Nautical Style," guests arrived to play under the warm sun, donning some cool outfits.





The event which demonstrated the brand’s playful take on luxury drew an impressive crowd, including celebs and friends of the premium vodka brand such as actress & radio host Thando Thabethe; fashion enthusiast & blogger Melody Molale; digital entrepreneur & make-up artist, Mihlali Ndamase; designer to the stars, Orapeleng Modutle and media personality, Mbali Nkosi, to mention but a few.





Rich summer colours are trending and these were some of the hottest looks.





Mbali Nkosi





Melody Molale



Mihlali Ndamase





Orapeleng Modutle and friends



Thando Thabebe









K Naomi





Since its inception in 2009, World Vodka Day has become a worldwide sensation that presents an opportunity for consumers to raise their glasses to one of the world's favourite spirits. This day sees connoisseurs from around the world come together to enjoy vodka in various forms and this year, CÎROC made a bold statement with the emphasis of the brand's 5x distilled status with a 5-star celebratory brunch to mark the day.





Pictures: Supplied

Well... our favourite influencers weren't bothered, they participated in "Ocsoze" as per Mihlali's words.