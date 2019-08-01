When her sunglasses are off, then you'll see why Nadia Nakai is the new face of Reebok South Africa.



Rapper and songwriter, Nadia Nakai was named the new ambassador of Reebok at the Mesh Club in Rosebank on Wednesday night.

Bragga joins rapper AKA as the face of Reebok South Africa. The company says Nakai and her attitude embody what it means to be bold, colourful and courageous; an ethos which Reebok believes is closely aligned to theirs.









"Nadia’s edginess and individuality clearly defines the attributes of what Reebok personifies – a brand that is not afraid to exceed the boundaries of innovation and challenge the norms.





"Through physical activity or fitness we have the power to change people’s lives and we are delighted about this association with the hip hop queen in order to tell this positive narrative," said PJ Morilly, Brand director Reebok South Africa.





The Money Back hitmaker said that although fitness had not always been a love of hers, she had found a love for it, with boxing giving her confidence and endurance.





“I can’t imagine a better partner to join me on this journey than Reebok,” says Nakai. “I feel extremely excited and blessed to have partnered with a brand that truly acknowledges the individuality that we as artists want to exude, and the fashion forward trends are exactly the style cues that I enjoy and believe represent my personality and outlook on life.”