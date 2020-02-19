Nandi Madida wins international award for her Aldo collaboration









The "Say You Will" singer took to Instagram to share the news of her win. Picture: Instagram Songstress, TV personality and entrepreneur, Nandi Madida is receiving praise from fans after she revealed that she has won an "Aldo International achievement" award for her collaboration with shoe company Aldo. The "Say You Will" singer took to Instagram to share the news of her win. She said: "God really keeps showing off!! Just received great news that my collection The Power Woman Edit x Nandi Madida won an Aldo International achievement award!🎉 This Global recognition means the world to me and I absolutely LOVE working with my @aldoshoes_sa family! You guys are truly a joy to work with. ♥️ #ThePowerWoman". Aldo x Nandi Madida: The Power Woman Collection started in 2019,with the tagline "The empowerment of a woman begins with a step." Aldo collaborated with the talented Madida to bring the public "The Power Woman Collection" which consists of a selection of shoes and handbags to empower the modern woman.

In one of the promos that feature Madida, she says that success to her means loving what she does and making sure she does it in the right look.

"The power of a woman can make us strong enough to stand on our own two feet. Remember always to reach your full potential. You are your "why" and not your "what". And that's love, respect and integrity," she said in the promo video.

In just three hours, the post received more than 4000 likes along with hundreds of congratulatory messages.

miss_traay said: "My favourite woman in SA doing the most!🔥".

gladnatural said: "Congratulations my inspiration i respect you for taking all the Glory to God before expressing ur Joy He will surely elevate you and your family".

sibanda5891 said: "Congratulations,may God continue to bless you, Mega love for you💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖".