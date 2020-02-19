Songstress, TV personality and entrepreneur, Nandi Madida is receiving praise from fans after she revealed that she has won an "Aldo International achievement" award for her collaboration with shoe company Aldo.
The "Say You Will" singer took to Instagram to share the news of her win.
She said: "God really keeps showing off!! Just received great news that my collection The Power Woman Edit x Nandi Madida won an Aldo International achievement award!🎉 This Global recognition means the world to me and I absolutely LOVE working with my @aldoshoes_sa family! You guys are truly a joy to work with. ♥️ #ThePowerWoman".
Aldo x Nandi Madida: The Power Woman Collection started in 2019,with the tagline "The empowerment of a woman begins with a step."
Aldo collaborated with the talented Madida to bring the public "The Power Woman Collection" which consists of a selection of shoes and handbags to empower the modern woman.