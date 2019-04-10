Last night Suzy Menkes, Editor of Vogue International, officially opened the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference 2019 at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.



Amongst attendees was Nelson Mandela's "honorary granddaughter" who shared her feelings about being part of the movement to improve diversity and inclusion in the African fashion industry.

"I want to give back to Africa," Naomi Campbell told Suzy at last night's launch party for the fifth Condé Nast International Luxury Conference at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.





In addition to the conference opening last night, the Condé Nast Photo Experience Installation opens to the public today.





For a limited time period, they will be able to make their Condé Nast cover dreams a reality by visiting the Centre Court in the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th.





Created in collaboration with a local design agency, the installation will be made up of four interactive spaces to represent Vogue, GQ, Glamour and Condé Nast Traveller – each of these spaces incorporating work from local designers and creatives.





Visitors will be invited to step into these spaces and take photographs using the hashtag #CNILux - the best photos will be featured!