Naomi Campbell self-quarantines in Elizabeth Taylor's old clothes

Naomi Campbell has revealed that she is quarantining in Elizabeth Taylor's old clothes, which she bought at auction. The 49-year-old supermodel revealed she has been mostly wearing casual clothing around the house during the Covid-19 pandemic, but at night she changes into beautiful caftans which she bought at auction and previously belonged to the late Hollywood actress Taylor. Naomi told InStyle: "I'm in the most practical clothes I could ever wear - T-shirts, sweats. It's Adidas, it's workout clothes, and the shoes are sneakers and slippers. "Then at night, to give a little change, I wear caftans. I've got some really great ones. I've got some I bought from Elizabeth Taylor's auctions, so I have some of hers. I've got one from the Middle East. I've got some beautiful ones from Africa. I'm just chilled. I'm not counting days. I can't. It's just ... this is what we're in." Naomi's new show 'Making the Cut' is now airing on Amazon Prime and the star revealed she wanted to take part in the design competition because she wanted to give a platform to "young, gifted designers".

She said: "It's giving hope and opportunities to many. There are many people out there who are probably going to look at it and say, 'I could be on the next one,' and that's what it's about. We want those people, worldwide. There are some amazing young, gifted designers out there who just don't have the platform, or are able to get the connections that they need to get out there. This show gives that opportunity.

"I'm not looking for perfection, because they're there to learn. I'm just looking for whether they're trying to improve themselves. I want to make sure they're incorporating what we've asked of them with each challenge, and to be mindful that they've got a great platform, Amazon, to be able to take advantage of.

"A lot of designers I work with, if they had that platform from the outset of their career-- oh my God. It's a big reach. So, you want to know that they have the potential and understanding to think globally and fulfill that reach. Is it going to be understood on every continent? Is everybody going to understand this designer language or interpretation? Those are the things I'm thinking about."