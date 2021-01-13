Naomi Osaka named Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassador

Three-time Grand Slam singles champ, Naomi Osaka, has become a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. The 23-year-old Japanese tennis pro - a three-time Grand Slam singles champion and reigning champion at the US Open - has become the latest spokesperson for the iconic French fashion house. The sports star has been photographed by the luxury brand’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, for their 2021 spring collection campaign. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton) Naomi can be seen rocking their mixed-print dress with a travel-size shoulder bag with their iconic LV branding in one shot. In a statement, she said: “Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion, and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton.

“It is such an honour to work with Nicolas - he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Over on Instagram, Naomi admitted it's like a "full circle moment", as ever since her 16th birthday she has gotten a new Louis Vuitton handbag.

She wrote: "Wow this is actually crazy. Honored to be @louisvuitton newest House Ambassador.

Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes (sic)"

Meanwhile, Naomi is on the cover of Vogue's January 2021 issue, following in the footsteps of Serena Williams, 39, as the second-only tennis star to grace the front of the prestigious fashion bible.