Naomi Osaka slays in Louis Vuitton as she stars on the cover of Japan Vogue
Vogue Japan paid homage to tennis player Naomi Osaka as she graces the cover of the glossy August issue.
The multiple grand slam champion returned to social media this week to share the big news with her 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
Posting a picture of herself as Vogue’s cover girl, she said: “Hi guys. Popping out to post this @voguejapan cover, hope you’re all doing well and staying safe.”
On the cover shot by Zoey Grossman, the 23-year-old is wearing a navy blue Louis Vuitton bra, orange pants and blue waist purse.
The Japan-born athlete is excited to be headed to the Tokyo Olympics later in July and can’t wait to play in front of her home fans.
In May, before taking a social media break, Osaka opened up about her depression since the US Open in 2018, where she won against Serena Williams.
She said: “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018, and I have had a really hard time coping with that.
“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing earphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”
Osaka also apologised to the media that she might have hurt. She said: “I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.
“I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can.”
Most of her fans are loving the Vogue cover and these are some of the best reactions.
