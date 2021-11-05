Nedbank’s YouthX Award winners announced

The Nedbank YouthX Summit has announced the six winners of the 2021 YouthX Awards. As part of the YouthX Programme, 16 game changers from South Africa showcased their talent, and winners were chosen from each of the YouthX categories.

Winners were judged by the YouthX changemakers, industry experts and leaders based on their creativity, innovation and community upliftment. They included Sho Madjozi, Rich Mnisi, Theo Baloyi, Candice Chirwa, Amanda Dlamini and Rivo Mhlari. Kea Leeuw (Fashion and Beauty), Mulalo Phaswana (Arts and Entertainment), Asanda Madi (Business and Finance), Thobinceba Qambela (Social Good and Sustainability), Lona Mbelekane (Sport and Wellness) and Keitumetsi Pule (Tech and Innovation) emerged as the winners .

The awards aim to inspire the youth to win prizes to fund their business ideas, existing businesses, or opportunities to further their careers. Each winner received R300 000 worth of prizes, including R50 000 in cash, a Huawei technology bundle and a mentorship programme. Nedbank’s Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda, said, “When we launched the YouthX programme in March this year, the unemployment rate among the youth was at a record high. At Nedbank, we saw an opportunity to assist the youth of South Africa by providing resources that will enable them to unlock their potential whether in their businesses, careers, communities or other interests.