Netflix’s 'Squid Game' sees sales of white slip-on Vans sky-rocket

The sales of white slip-on Vans have sky-rocketed and the search for green tracksuits has risen by 97% since the release of the Netflix series “Squid Game”. The Korean survival of the fittest thriller drama series, “Squid Game”, has taken the world by storm and is rapidly becoming one of the most popular Netflix series this year.

The global impact of this thought-provoking series which shows 456 cash-strapped players desperately trying to outplay each other through a series of six children playground games with a horrid twist, for a $38 million cash prize, has gone beyond the small screen. Jung-jae Lee as Seong Gi-hun in 'Squid Game'. Picture: Youngkyu Park/Netflix The outfits worn in the series have become some of the most searched for fashion items, and one can understand why. From the retro-inspired green and white tracksuits worn by the desperate players through to the red overalls worn by the evil guards, people are searching high and low eager to get their hands on outfits from the series.

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo in 'Squid Game'. Picture: Youngkyu Park/Netflix According to Lyst Insights, the global search for tracksuits and white sneakers has risen by 97% and 145%, respectively, while searches for red boiler suits has spiked by 35%, just days after the first episode aired. 'Squid Game'. Picture: Youngkyu Park/Netflix However, it’s the white slip-on canvas shoes worn by the players that have rocketed the sale of the classic Vans slip-ons. White slip-ons worn by the players. Picture: Instagram According to Sole Supplier sales for slip-on white Vans have catapulted 7 800% since the show’s release.