New documentary exploring Victoria's Secret sex scandals to drop on Hulu

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ is set to follow the stream of sexual assault and harassment allegations following the iconic lingerie brand and its ex-CEO Leslie H Wexner.

The brand, which boasted convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a “close personal adviser”, used to throw an annual fashion show with supermodel ‘Angels’ such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Investigative journalist Matt Tyrnauer is set to focus on the dynamics.

In a trailer for the Hulu documentary, which will drop on the streaming service on July 14 after a premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, reads: “Truth is not what it seems as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand.”